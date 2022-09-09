Neeraj Chopra wins gold; Brings home Diamond League title for first time

Follow us on Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra in action

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra achieved a historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title on Thursday.

Olympic gold medallist Chopra began with a foul but climbed up to the top position with a throw of 88.44m (his fourth career best) in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort.

His six attempts were as follows:

Foul

88.44m

88.00m

86.11m

87.00m

83.60m

Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic finished second with a best throw of 86.94m which he registered in his fourth attempt. Julian Weber of Germany managed to clinch the third position with the best attempt of 83.73m.

The 24-year-old Chopra is now the Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist and Diamond League champion. All these he had achieved in just 13 months. He won the Olympic gold on August 7 last year in Tokyo.

He has produced 88m-plus throws six times this season which showed his consistency. He holds the national record of 89.94m, which he achieved this season.

Chopra also ended his international season with a history-scripting performance. The Diamond League Finals can be considered as the most prestigious competition outside of the Olympics and World Championships.

It was Chopra's third appearance in the Diamond League Finals. He had finished seventh and fourth respectively in 2017 and 2018.

Chopra was also awarded a Diamond Trophy, USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

He, however, has already qualified for the World Championships as his Lausanne-leg winning throw breached the 85.20m qualifying mark.

Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series on August 26 and qualifying for the Finals here.

He had become the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title in Lausanne with his third career-best throw of 89.08m.

He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Championships in the USA in July.

Chopra vs Vadlejch

With Thursday's win, Chopra has beaten the 31-year-old Vadlejch for the fifth time since winning gold in Tokyo Olympic Games in August last year.

Vadlejch was sixth and fourth when Chopra finished second in Paavo Nurmi Games (June 14) and Stockholm Diamond League (June 30).

(Inputs from PTI)

