'This moment will live with me forever', tweets Neeraj Chopra after clinching historic Olympic gold

Neeraj Chopra, who brought the first-ever track and field medal in Olympics for India, tweeted for the first time since the historic feat on Sunday. The Javelin thrower thanked the fans for their support, adding that the gold medal-winning moment will stay with him forever.

Chopra threw a 87.58m long throw in his second attempt during the final, which sealed a top podium finish.

"Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever," wrote Chopra.

The 23-year-old is the only second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008). Bindra won gold in the 10m air rifle event.

Chopra's gold was India's seventh medal at the Tokyo Olympics, making the campaign country's best in the history of The Games. India had 6 medals in the London Olympics (2 silver, 4 bronze).

Following the victory, the javelin thrower also said that he now aims to breach the 90m mark. Chopra's personal best is 88.07m, which he achieved in March earlier this year.

“Now I want to train harder to breach the 90m mark quickly,” said Chopra in a press conference.

“My main focus this year was Olympics, if visa and training work out, I’ll play the Diamond League."