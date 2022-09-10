Neeraj Chopra to miss National Games after historic feat in Diamond League

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Neeraj Chopra earlier sustained a groin strain during the World Athletics Championship.

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to miss the upcoming National Games despite the Indian National Olympic Association's step to make the participation of the eminent athletes mandatory in the event, a Times of India report stated. The 24-year-old Chopra's busy International schedule has come to an end with a historic win at the Diamond League Finals at Zurich. The reigning Olympic champion has had a great 2022 season as he has won historic medals during it. But Chopra suffered a groin injury during the World Athletics Championships, where he won the Silver medal. Now, in consultation with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz, Chopra has decided to skip the National Games which begins from September 29 and prepare for the next crucial season.

A TOI report quoted Neeraj saying, "As per my schedule planned at the beginning of the year, this (Zurich event) was supposed to be the last event of my season. I would have taken part in the Asian Games but that was postponed. We already knew that, so my season ends with the Zurich event. The National Games dates were announced just now. I have taken my coach's consultation and he has advised me to rest and get ready for the next crucial season."

Chopra has also thrown light on his season and also spoke about the groin strain that he sustained earlier.

During a Press conference, Chopra said that he has worked a lot on his technique after beginning his season and feels that he was a lot better technically.

Chopra also spoke about his groin strain and how he managed it during the season. "At the World Championships, I didn’t suffer an injury as much as I felt a strain in my groin. I had a word with the coach and physio. It took a couple of days to make that decision (to skip the Commonwealth Games)," Chopra said in the press conference on Friday.

He added, I knew I had time to get ready for the Lausanne Diamond League. I wasn’t feeling 100 per cent there either. I had to put strapping in that event too. At Diamond League Final at Zurich, I knew that it was my last competition of the season. The Diamond League final was an important tournament for me and there were good athletes there too. So I did push myself a little bit.

Chopra has had a great season during 2022. The Olympic reigning champion has become the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy. He also brought the country's second-ever medal at the World Athletics Championships when he won the Silver. Chopra has also secured second positions in Paavo Nurmi Games and Stockholm Diamond League.

He would now come home after a vacation to begin a rehabilitation programme. Chopra has his eyes set on the Asian Games, Asian Championships and World Championships.

