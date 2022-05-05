Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
Neeraj Chopra to continue training in Turkey, TOPS approves Rs 5.5 Lakh financial assistance

Neeraj Chopra will continue to train in Turkey after the Sports Authority of India's TOPS has approved the Olympic gold medallist's proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs.5.5 lakh approximately.  

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2022 19:41 IST
Neeraj Chopra
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Neeraj Chopra strikes a pose with the gold medal he won at the Tokyo Olympics. 

Neeraj Chopra will continue to train in Turkey after the Sports Authority of India's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved the Olympic gold medallist's proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs.5.5 lakh approximately.

The star javelin thrower Chopra had made a joint proposal alongside the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). He is currently training at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya.

Chopra and his coach, Dr. Klaus Bartonietz have been in Turkey since the end of March and will now continue their training at the Antalya camp for another 14 days as he prepares for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Athletics World Championships.

The financial assistance with cover Chopra's training cost at Gloria Sports Arena along with his and Klaus's accommodation, travel, food, and medical insurance expenses among others, a SAI release stated on Thursday.

It will also include a daily allowance of USD 50 each for both Chopra and Dr. Klaus for any other expenses they might require during their stay.

Last year, Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.

Chopra, who is from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

(Inputs from PTI)

