Neeraj Chopra to be conferred with Param Vashistha Seva Medal on Republic Day

Highlights Neeraj Chopra is the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics.

In his debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Chopra won the gold medal in August 2021.

Neeraj clinched the gold medal for India with a throw of 87.58 m in his second attempt.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist- Neeraj Chopra will be honored with the Param Vashistha Seva Medal (PVSM) on Republic Day. The star athlete would be awarded with the PVSM (military award of India) by the 4 Rajputana Rifles on Republic Day. The prestigious award was instituted in 1960 and is given for the most exceptional work for peace and in the service sector.

Neeraj Chopra is a Subedar in the Indian Army. He had enrolled in 4 Rajputana Rifles as a direct entry Naib Subedar in 2016. He was chosen for training at the Mission Olympics Wing and Army Sports Institute in Pune.

The Haryana state will also showcase the life-size replica of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in the form of a tableau during the 2022 Republic Day parade.

According to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, a total of ten Olympians will be a part of the tableau. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal for India in Javelin Throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. The Haryana lad is only the second Indian individual after Abhinav Bindra to win an Olympic gold.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra not only created history when he clinched a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics but also fulfilled legendary athlete Milkha Singh's wish to see India bringing the biggest laurel back at the mega event in track and field event.

