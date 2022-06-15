Neeraj Chopra thanks fans after creating new national record at Paavo Nurmi Games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. (File Photo)

Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, said that he is happy to be back on track and thanked fans for supporting him. Neeraj returned to action for the first time since his Tokyo Olympics gold and bettered his own National Record with a throw of 89.30m.

The champion athlete won the silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, where Oliver Helander won the gold medal.

"No better feeling than being back on the track! Very happy to start my 2022 season with a Personal Best throw 89.30m. Thank you @paavonurmigames for a great experience and congrats to Oliver Helander for the win. Next stop @KuortaneGames,"Neeraj wrote on his Twitter handle.

Neeraj, who is currently training in Kuortane, Finland for the upcoming Diamond League event in Stockholm, is part of the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

“This was my first competition since the Tokyo Olympics and it went really well as in the first competition itself, I hit my personal best throw and also won the Silver Medal. Now I am aiming for the next few events which would be bigger than this and of course the Commonwealth Games, where I will face a lot of competition.” Neeraj said in an interaction with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

He then went on to add that the event gave him a confidence boost and now he aims to improve upon what he learned at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

“I got a good start here, so it has definitely boosted my confidence that I can perform better and I will take the shortcomings from here and improve upon them as we head for a bigger event,” he added.

He had started his training initially at United States’ Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre for three months and followed it by another three months of training at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya, Turkey.

The star athlete is now currently training at Finland’s Kuortane Olympic Training Centre and will compete in the Kuortane Games. The event will start on June 18th.

Neeraj is also scheduled to compete in World Athletics Championships in July, followed by Commonwealth Games in August.

(Inputs SAI)