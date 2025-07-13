Neeraj Chopra set to face off against Arshad Nadeem for 1st time after Paris Olympics 2024, check details Another big face off is set between India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. Both will take on each other for the first time since the Paris Olympics 2024. They will lock horns at the Diamond League in Silesia.

New Delhi:

India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra is all set to take on Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem for the first time since the Paris Olympics 2024. The two champion athletes will face off at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland, on August 16. It is worth noting that the last time Neeraj Chopra took on Arshad Nadeem, he finished in second place, where Arshad clinched the gold at the Olympics.

However, since then, Neeraj Chopra has been able to pick up on his form and has been consistently winning at events as well. Interestingly, the 27-year-old also broke the 90m barrier at the Paris Diamond League and recently won the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru as well.

"Neeraj Chopra will face Arshad Nadeem. The Indian-Pakistani battle awaiting the Polish fans will be the first opportunity for revenge after the Paris Olympics. The Pakistani’s form remains something of a mystery, as he rarely appears on the European circuit. The exception he will make on August 16th results from his desire to face Chopra,” the organisers were quoted as saying by India Today.

"The latter became the 26th thrower in history to surpass 90 metres this spring. And he is certainly yearning for more,” they added.

Neeraj Chopra looking to maintain his brilliant run of form

Speaking of Neeraj Chopra, the star javelin thrower, he joined hands with Jan Zelezny after the Paris Olympics 2024, and his results have improved drastically. With consistent performances throughout the year, Neeraj Chopra will once again look to put in his best performance in Poland.

As for Arshad Nadeem, the 28-year-old ended his 2024 season after the Paris Olympics 2024 and has taken part in only one event this year. He won the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on May 31, with the upcoming event in Poland being his second appearance.

