Neeraj Chopra scripts history with Lausanne win; becomes 1st Indian to qualify for Diamond League final

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2022 0:44 IST
Neeraj Chopra in action.
Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra in action.

Neeraj Chopra scripted history and became the first Indian to qualify for the Diamond League finals after a best throw of 89.09 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League..Chopra finished 1st on the points table. 

Final Standings

1. Neeraj Chopra - 1st - 89.08m

2. Jakub Vadlejch - 2nd - 85.88m
3. Curtis Thompson - 3rd - 83.72m

Before the game today, Neeraj Chopra was placed at the fourth spot with seven points against his name. Only the top six players were slated to qualify for the final scheduled on September 7 and 8. 

More to follow... 

 

