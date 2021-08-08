Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHHOTEBOXINGCO1 Watch: Neeraj Chopra receives rousing reception from Indian contingent in Olympic village

Neeraj Chopra received a heartwarming reception from the Indian athletes and officials residing at the Olympic village, following his historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw event.

Chopra won the gold with his 87.58m throw in the second attempt, and thus became the only second Indian athlete after Abhinav Bindra to clinch an Olympic top podium finish in individual events. Bindra won the gold medal in Beijing 2008.

Boxing coach Chhote Lal posted a video of Chopra's reception in the Olympic village.

Watch:

Chopra's gold means India, with seven medals at Tokyo Games, surpassed the tally of six medals won at 2012 London Olympics. This is the biggest tally of medals won by India in a single edition of Olympics.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch bagged silver medal with a throw of 86.67m while compatriot Vitezslav Vesley took bronze medal with a throw of 85.44m.

Both got their season's best throws on their fifth and third attempts respectively.