Neeraj Chopra reacts to Radhika Yadav's murder, says families should support each other Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father at their Gurugram residence after being upset over the tennis academy that Radhika was running. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra has reacted to the murder, calling for the families to support each other.

New Delhi:

Indian Javelin star Neeraj Chopra has reacted to the murder of Tennis player and coach Radhika Yadav, calling for the families to support each other. Radhika, a 25-year-old coach and a state-level tennis player, was shot dead by her father in their Gurugram residence. Upon being taken into police custody, his father, Deepak Yadav, admitted to the crime.

Meanwhile, the Javelin ace has reacted to the killing. "I was speaking to a few people about this before. We already have some excellent examples of female athletes from Haryana doing wonders for the country. In families, you should support each other, and those (women athletes) who are doing well should be idolised and followed," Neeraj said as quoted by NDTV.

Deepak killed Radhika due to the taunts he used to face

According to the investigation, Deepak confessed that he shot Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income. However, the Police claimed in an official statement that a tennis academy the daughter used to run was the bone of contention between them.

"Radhika used to run a tennis academy, and her father was not happy with it. In a fight over the academy," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said.Due to this, a dispute arose between them. Subsequently, Deepak fired five shots at Radhika, three of which hit her and she died.

Father's changing statements adding mystery

Meanwhile, new developments have emerged as her father has offered conflicting statements. According to sources close to the family, Radhika aspired to become a social media influencer and had been meeting with prominent influencers. Her father reportedly disapproved of her making short-form videos (reels), which may have further strained their relationship.

The police are currently investigating the case from all possible angles, especially since Deepak’s statements have been inconsistent.

It was shocking to understand that the same day Radhika Yadav was murdered by her father, Deepak Yadav, July 10, was also her mother Manju Yadav's birthday. That morning, Radhika had gone into the kitchen to prepare something special for her mother when Deepak shot her three times from her back.

ALSO READ