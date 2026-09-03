Neeraj Chopra out, Yashvir Singh replaces him in Asian Games; Rohit Yadav ruled out of World Athletics C'ships

New Delhi:

India’s men’s javelin throw contingent for the Asian Games will undergo a significant change, with Yashvir Singh replacing Neeraj Chopra after his 2026 season was ended by an ankle ligament tear. The Athletics Federation of India confirmed Yashvir’s inclusion on Thursday, September 3.

Yashvir enters the competition as a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist. He recorded a personal best of 85.41m in Glasgow in July, adding to an impressive season that has seen him establish himself as a serious medal contender. Earlier, he finished second behind Rohit at the Indian Athletics Series event in Ludhiana with an 82.93m throw.

On the other hand, Sachin has ruled him out of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest. He will miss the season-ending Ultimate Championships despite currently occupying eighth position in the World Athletics ‘Road to the Ultimate’ standings, which is slated to be hosted on September 11-13.

His participation was already uncertain after he underwent surgery on his right elbow in July. A victory by Poland’s Dawid Wegner in the Diamond League Finals in Brussels on Saturday is the only result that could push Sachin out of the qualifying positions.

“I underwent surgery elbow surgery two months back and my season is over. I am not taking part in the World Athletics Ultimate Championships. I did the surgery in Delhi and I am undergoing rehabilitation. I am hoping to be all right for next season,” Yadav told PTI.

What happened to Sachin Yadav?

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during training but continued competing. He began 2026 with an 81.95m second-place finish in New Delhi before recording 79.07m at the Federation Cup and finishing fifth. Later, he recorded 79.18m on his Diamond League debut in Rome.

Yadav finished third at the National Inter-State Championships in June with a throw of 82.32m, which also served as the selection trial for the Asian Games. Despite competing at the event, he was not picked for either the Glasgow Commonwealth Games or the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Championships will feature Olympic champions, world champions and Diamond League winners, with a USD 10 million prize purse and USD 150,000 awarded to each gold medallist.

Also Read:

Smriti Mandhana breaks Mithali Raj's record, becomes leading run-scorer in women's cricket history