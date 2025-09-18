Live World Championships Final Updates: Arshad, Neeraj out by 5th attempt, Sachin still in contention Neeraj Chopra live updates: Sachin Yadav has still kept India's hopes alive in the final. But the much awaited showdown on Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem has been disappointing. Both have been knocked out by fifth attempt. Follow for live updates:

Tokyo:

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Neeraj Chopra is set to be in action today in the final round of World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Arshad Nadeem and Julian Weber are his close competitors for the title. Neeraj took only one throw to qualify for the final while Nadeem was on the verge of getting knocked out. After a couple of throws in the 70s, he managed to go past the 85-metre mark in the final attempt to qualify. On the other hand, Weber also qualified for the final in his second attempt. Who will take the title home? Neeraj Chopra is a defending champion and he will be keen on coming out on top yet again. Follow for all live updates: