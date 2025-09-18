Advertisement
  4. World Championships Final Updates: Arshad, Neeraj out by 5th attempt, Sachin still in contention

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Sachin Yadav has still kept India's hopes alive in the final. But the much awaited showdown on Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem has been disappointing. Both have been knocked out by fifth attempt. Follow for live updates:

Neeraj Chopra in action at World Championships Final
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Tokyo:

Neeraj Chopra live updates: Neeraj Chopra is set to be in action today in the final round of World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Arshad Nadeem and Julian Weber are his close competitors for the title. Neeraj took only one throw to qualify for the final while Nadeem was on the verge of getting knocked out. After a couple of throws in the 70s, he managed to go past the 85-metre mark in the final attempt to qualify. On the other hand, Weber also qualified for the final in his second attempt. Who will take the title home? Neeraj Chopra is a defending champion and he will be keen on coming out on top yet again. Follow for all live updates:

 

Live updates :Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships Final Live

  • 5:01 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sachin Yadav!!!

    Sachin Yadav has thrown 85.96m. He is really getting close here but he is not able to jump to third.

  • 4:55 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Neeraj Chopra is OUT!!!

    Neeraj Chopra has been knocked out!!! His fifth attempt has been a foul !! He finishes 8th

  • 4:53 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Neeraj Chopra is next!!

    India's Neeraj Chopra is in danger of getting knocked out now!! Can he throw more than 86m in his fifth attempt?

  • 4:52 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    2 more got eliminated!!

    After fourth attempt - Arshad Nadeem and Dewid Wegner are OUT!!

  • 4:51 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Keshorn Walcott!!! You Beauty!!!

    Keshorn Walcott is on top NOW!!! His fourth attempt is 88.16m

  • 4:47 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sachin Yadav is next!

    Sachin Yadav's next throw is 84.9m - He remains in fourth place

  • 4:46 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Julian Weber is next!!

    Julian Weber is also struggling!! What's happening? His fourth attempt reads 80.66m

  • 4:45 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Arshad Nadeem is OUT!!

    Arshad Nadeem is OUT after 4th attempt. His best effort remains 82.75m.

  • 4:42 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Neeraj Chopra!!

    Neeraj Chopra - 82.86m in his 4th attempt

    His best effort remains 84.03m

  • 4:40 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Arshad Nadeem fouled again!!

    Arshad Nadeem has fouled again!! His best effort today remains 82.75

  • 4:38 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Who were eliminated?

    After 3 attempts - Jakub Vadlejch and Cameron Mcentyre have been eliminated!!

  • 4:35 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Third throw of Walcott

    Walcott has thrown 81.65m

  • 4:35 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Vadlejch next

    Jakub Vadlejch disqualified himself in the third round. He is eliminated from the competition. 

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Who's at the top

    TNT's Walcott is at the top.

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Time for the Sri Lankan

    Pathirage hit 82.17 in his third attempt. He is safe for the time being.

  • 4:33 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sachin Yadav is at his best!!

    Sachin Yadav is a new Javelin hero for India - 85.71m for third attempt

  • 4:30 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Cameron Mcentyre is eliminated!!

    Cameron Mcentyre of Australia is eliminated!!

  • 4:29 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Curtis Thompson!!!

    He has been in good form today and is in medal content - 85.31m in third attempt - He is still in third place now

  • 4:27 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened to Julius Yego?

    Julius Yego stopped in his run-up. He is down and distraught. He seems to be OUT!!

  • 4:26 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Neeraj Chopra!!!

    Neeraj Chopra fouled deliberately in his third attempt and he is still in 8th place.

  • 4:25 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Arshad Nadeem is up for survival!!

    Arshad Nadeem is 10th at the moment - How will he do in his 3rd attempt - 82.75m

  • 4:22 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Keshorn Walcott has jumped to top!!!

    Keshorn Walcott has jumped to the top spot now!! Wow!! His second attempt - 87.83m

  • 4:20 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Superstars are not doing great!!

    Julian Weber is fourth, Neeraj Chopra is 7th, Arshad Nadeem is 9th

    Superstar athletes are not in medal contention at the moment.

    An upset on the cards?

  • 4:18 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Who are top three at the moment?

    Anderson Peters - 87.38

    Curtis Thompson - 86.67

    Sachin Yadav - 86.27

  • 4:17 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Curtis Thompson is next!!

    Curtis Thompson's second throw - 81.36m but he is still second

  • 4:15 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Julius Yego is next!!!

    Julius Yego's second attempt - 85.54m

  • 4:14 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Neeraj Chopra is here again!!

    Neeraj Chopra in his second attempt now - 84.03m - he is in sixth place now

  • 4:13 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Arshad Nadeem is next!!

    Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem's second throw - A poor effort - and it is a foul for him

  • 4:11 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Anderson Peters is next!!

    Anderson Peters has jumped to first place with his second attempt - He has thrown 87.38m

  • 4:10 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Julian Weber again!!!

    Julian Weber 2nd throw - 86.11m

  • 4:09 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Keshorn Walcott is next!!

    Keshorn Walcott's first throw - 81.22m

  • 4:08 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Jakub Vadlejch is next!!

    Jakub Vadlejch's first throw - 78.71m

  • 4:07 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Rumesh Tharanga next!!

    Rumesh Tharanga's first throw - 84.38m

  • 4:06 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sachin Yadav is next!!

    Sachin Yadav's first throw - 86.27m Personal Best for him. Wow!!! What a twist!!

  • 4:05 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Dawid Wegner of Poland next!!

    Dawid Wegner first throw - 77.15m

  • 4:04 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Cameron McCentyre next!!

    Cameron Mcentyre's first throw - 74.39m

  • 4:03 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Curtis Thompson!!

    Curtis Thompson's first throw - 86.67m

  • 4:02 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Julius Yego next!!

    Julius Yego's first throw - 76.58m

  • 4:01 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Neeraj Chopra is here!!

    Neeraj Chopra didn't throw great in his first attempt - 83.65m - Not a bad attempt but he will have to get better!!

  • 4:00 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Arshad Nadeem

    Arshad Nadeem first throw - 82.73m

  • 4:00 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Anderson Peters

    Anderson Peters first throw =- 84.59m

  • 3:59 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Julian Weber first up!!!

    Julian Weber's first throw - 83.53m

  • 3:58 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Here we go!!

    Julian weber to start now

  • 3:57 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Handshake will be avoided today as well?

    Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem are standing besides each other. But they haven't interacted onscreen yet.

  • 3:51 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What is the order?

    Julian Weber will be the first one to take the throw.

    Anderson Peters is second, Arshad Nadeem is third, Neeraj Chopra is fourth, Julius Yego is fifth. 

    A star studded top five to start with.

  • 3:45 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    When will the event start?

    The final of Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships is scheduled to begin at 3:53 PM IST

  • 3:41 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    How has Neeraj Chopra fared in 2025?

    Neeraj Chopra has already crossed the 90-metre mark once. Can he do it again today? Here's how he has performed this year so far:

    Event Throw range Podium
    Potch Invitational Meet 84.52m 1st
    Doha Diamond League 90.23m 2nd
    Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 84.14m 2nd
    Paris Diamond League 88.16m 1st
    Ostrava Golden Spike 85.29m 1st
    NC Classic 86.18m 1st
    Diamond League Final 85.01m 2nd
  • 3:38 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Top-ranked athletes in action in Javelin Throw

    Here are the athletes according to their rankings:

    1. Julian Weber

    2. Neeraj Chopra

    3. Anderson Peters

    4. Keshorn Walcott

    5. Julius Yego

  • 3:34 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Who all are competing in the final of Javelin Throw at World Athletics Championships?

    Here's the list of 12 athletes competing in the final round

    1. Julian Weber
    2. Anderson Peters
    3. Arshad Nadeem
    4. Neeraj Chopra
    5. Julius Yugo
    6. Curtis Thompson
    7. Cameron Mcentyre
    8. Dawid Wegner
    9. Sachin Yadav
    10. Rumesh Tharanga
    11. Jakub Vadlejch
    12. Keshorn Walcott

  • 3:30 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    How did Arshad Nadeem qualify for the final?

    Arshad Nadeem was in group B in the qualifying round, and he was below par in his first two attempts, with his throws not crossing the 75-metre mark. He was on the verge of getting knocked out. But the Olympic Champion made a stunning comeback, crossing the qualifying mark of 84.5m in his final attempt.

  • 3:28 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened in the qualifying round?

    Neeraj Chopra was the first one to take the throw in the qualifying round. He qualified for the final easily with a throw of 84.85m and left the venue too. In his group, even Julian Weber was also present and he also qualified with his second attempt. India's Sachin Yadav will be in action as well today in the final. Can he surprise everyone with a long throw?

  • 3:24 PM (IST)Sep 18, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hello and Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the final of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo!! A total of 12 athletes have qualified for the final round of Javelin Throw and the Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra is a title contender. He is the defending champion and is the favourite to defend his title too. Julian Weber and Arshad Nadeem are also the favourites as they fight to win the gold medal with Neeraj. Moreover, the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem showdown is also expected today in Tokyo. Who will come out on top today? We will bring you all the live updates from the final round. The event is set to get underway at 3:53 PM IST. Stay tuned!!

Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra
