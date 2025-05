Neeraj Chopra live at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025: Indian star, Anderson Peters among others in action Star Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is once again in action at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025, the star athlete is looking to claim the top spot once again, alongside the likes of Julian Weber and Anderson Peters.

New Delhi: After his brilliant performance at the recent Doha Diamond League 2025, Neeraj Chopra is once again back in action at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025. Alongside the star Indian Javelin thrower, Anderson Peters and Julian Weber are also in action at the event. The event is being held in Chorzow, Poland, and it is interesting to note that Neeraj began his attempt with a foul throw and is hoping to improve as the event continues.