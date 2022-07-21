LIVE Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw event Latest Updates Qualification World Athletics Championships 2022 Results

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification rounds where Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action along with India's Rohit Yadav.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expects to breach the coveted 90m mark this year.

Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month en route to a silver medal.

The 24-year-old finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m.

A strong field awaits Chopra in the World Championships, where he will be seen in action, starting with the qualifiers on July 22.

Besides, Chopra, Peters, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Finland's Oliver Helander and the German duo of Julian Weber and Johannes Vetter will be in action.

The 24-year-old Chopra will be one of the medal favourites in the showpiece after pulling off the third-best throw of the season with an effort of 89.94m during the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action at 5:35 AM IST at the World Athletics Championships 2022

When and Where to watch Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event live on TV at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App.

What is the schedule of Neeraj Chopra’s events at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

The Men's Javelin throw qualification (Group A) will be held on July 22, 2022 at 5:35 AM IST.

A medal in the World Championships will be another piece of history for Chopra as he will become only the second Indian track and field athlete and first male player from the country to win a medal in the World Championships.

