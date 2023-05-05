Neeraj Chopra finishes with World lead at Doha to start his 2023 Diamond League campaign on strong note

Follow us on Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra in action (file photo)

Neeraj Chopra began his Javelin throw campaign at the 2023 Diamond League on a strong note at Doha on Friday. India's star Javelin thrower who achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals last year has finished first at the Doha Diamond league with a throw of 88.67 metre. He has taken the World lead by his first throw in the event.

In the event that took place at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha, Neeraj was up against Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, World Champion Anderson Peters, European champion Julian Weber and former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott in the tournament.

Olympic gold medallist Chopra maintained the top position with his first throw of 88.67m and that turned out to be his winning effort.

His six attempts were as follows:

88.67m

86.04m

85.47m

Foul

84.37m

86.52m

Players with top three positions at the Doha Diamond League:

Neeraj Chopra (88.67m) Jakub Vadlejch (88.63m) Anderson Peters (85.88m)

The 2023 Diamond League includes 13 meetings of which, the Doha event is the first one. The two-day Diamond League Final in Eugene is scheduled for September 16-17th.

Final Standings:

Neeraj Chopra – 88.67m

Jakub Vadlejch – 88.63m

Anderson Peters – 85.88m

Julian Weber – 82.62m

Andrian Mardare – 81.67m

Keshorn Walcott – 81.27m

Roderick Dean – 79.44m

Curtis Thompson – 74.13m

