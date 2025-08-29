Neeraj Chopra finishes in second in Diamond League 2025 final, Julian Weber triumphs India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra did not look at his best in the Diamond League 2025 final. The 27-year-old finished in third place in the standings, with Julian Weber ending the event in first place after massive throws.

The Diamond League 2025 final in Zurich, Switzerland, ended in disappointment for India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj, alongside six other participants, faced off in the final, and from the get-go, the 27-year-old did not look at his best.

Germany’s Julian Weber registered a mammoth 91.37-metre throw on his first attempt, crushing many hopes right from the start. However, Neeraj was unable to get off on a positive note.

It is worth noting that the likes of Weber, Chopra, Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, and many more stars participated in the final, and the top three after the final round saw Weber finish in first place, Neeraj Chopra in second, and Walcott in third.

Speaking of Chopra, he kicked off the final with a throw of 84.25 metres on his first attempt. Furthermore, he followed it up with a throw of 82 metres in his second attempt, with his third, fourth, and fifth throws resulting in a foul. However, Chopra registered his best throw of the night on his final attempt, hitting 85.01 metres, which was just enough to finish in second place.

Julian Weber looked in top form in Zurich

Notably, before the Diamond League 2025 final, Neeraj Chopra had displayed incredible form, finishing in the top two for 25 consecutive events, and the star athlete has managed to maintain his streak, taking his tally upto 26 events now.

Julian Weber showcased his class right from the get-go and maintained a very strong lead on the rest of his opponents. Interestingly, after opening with a massive throw of 91.37 metres, Weber followed it up with another throw of 91.51 metres. Fouling his third throw, Weber then registered throws of 83.66 and 86.45 metres on his fourth and third attempts, before finishing strong with a throw of 88.66 metres.

Diamond League 2025 final standings:

1. Julian Weber: 91.51 metres

2. Neeraj Chopra: 85.01 metres

3. Keshorn Walcott: 84.95 metres

4. Anderson Peters: 82.06 metres

5. Julius Yego: 82.01 metres

6. Andrian Mardare: 81.81 metres

7. Simon Weiland: 81.29 metres

