Neeraj Chopra eyes history! Can he lift the Diamond League title?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra | File Photo

With an eye set on the Diamond League title, Neeraj Chopra is on the brink of creating history. Although this match will not be easy for the 24-year-old, but his ability and achievements show that he can become the first Indian to win this title.

Chopra's spectacular comeback

Neeraj Chopra missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury, was out for a month and made a spectacular comeback to qualify for the finals on 26 July by winning the Lausanne stage of the Diamond League series.

He clinched the title with a throw of 89.08m in his first attempt at Lausanne.

Chopra expected to win Diamond League Finals title

Chopra qualified for the finals in 2017 and 2018 as well but finished seventh and fourth. World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada though will not be participating due to injury, but Chopra's biggest competitor, Czech Republic's Olympic silver medalist Yakub Vadlej, will be present.

The winner of each competition in the Diamond League Finals will receive a trophy, $30,000 in prize money and a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra scripted history and became the first Indian to qualify for the Diamond League finals after a best throw of 89.09 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League..Chopra finished 4th on the points table.

Final Standings

1. Neeraj Chopra - 1st - 89.08m

2. Jakub Vadlejch - 2nd - 85.88m

3. Curtis Thompson - 3rd - 83.72m

Before the game, Neeraj Chopra was placed at the fourth spot with seven points against his name. Only the top six players were slated to qualify for the final scheduled on September 7 and 8.

Latest Sports News