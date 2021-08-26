Thursday, August 26, 2021
     
  5. Neeraj Chopra ends 2021 season, aims to come back stronger for 'packed' 2022 calendar

Chopra became not just India's first Olympic gold-medallist in 13 years but also the first track and field to bag a gold at the quadrennial showpiece event.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2021 22:08 IST
Neeraj Chopra
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has decided to end his 2021 competition season due to a "packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness" upon his return from Tokyo. 

The 23-year-old javelin star became the country's first track and field athlete to clinch a gold at the Olympics. He added the golden sheen to his campaign in Tokyo, bagging India's first Olympic gold since Abhinav Bindra achieved the feat 13 years ago. 

It was Chopra's second attempt of 87.58m in the finals of the javelin throw event that fetched him the gold.

Taking time off to rest and recharge ahead of the next "packed" season, Chopra is looking to excel at the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. 

"The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by (my) 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," wrote Neeraj Chopra in a length Instagram post.

"I have been encouraged by all the support to Indian athletics over these past few weeks and would urge you all to keep supporting India and Indian athletics in the months and years to come. Jai Hind," he added.

