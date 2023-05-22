Neeraj Chopra creates history, becomes first Indian track & field athlete to be ranked World No.1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra

Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday scripted history when he became the new World No.1 Javelin thrower. The ace Javelin thrower Chopra has become the first Indian track and field athlete to be crowned World No.1.

The 25-year-old Neeraj takes the lead from the current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada to top the rankings released by World Athletics. He takes a 12-point lead from Peters and has 1455 points to his name.

Top 5 Javelin throwers in the world:

Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 1455 points

Anderson Peters (GRN) - 1433 points

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 1416 points

Julian Weber (GER) - 1385 points

Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 1306 points

Chopra was recently seen in action in the Doha Diamon League. The Indian star won the season opener with an 88.67m throw and took the world league in the prestigious Diamond League. Chopra will be seen in action Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News