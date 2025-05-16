Live Neeraj Chopra leads first round in Doha Diamond League Neeraj Chopra is in action in the Doha Diamond League. Follow all the live updates of the star Javelin thrower alongside four other Indian athletes.

New Delhi:

Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra is in action as the new season of the Diamond League kicks off on May 16 in Doha, Qatar. Four Indian athletes will be in action at the Doha Diamond League, including two-time Olympic medalist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. After several months, Neeraj will return to competitive action. He aims to deliver a strong performance in the league. In the Diamond League, Neeraj will face top athletes like Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, and Jakub Vadlejch.