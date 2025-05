Live Neeraj Chopra leads first round in Doha Diamond League Neeraj Chopra is in action in the Doha Diamond League. Follow all the live updates of the star Javelin thrower alongside four other Indian athletes.

New Delhi: Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra is in action as the new season of the Diamond League kicks off on May 16 in Doha, Qatar. Four Indian athletes will be in action at the Doha Diamond League, including two-time Olympic medalist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. After several months, Neeraj will return to competitive action. He aims to deliver a strong performance in the league. In the Diamond League, Neeraj will face top athletes like Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, and Jakub Vadlejch.

Live updates :Neeraj Chopra among other Indian in live action in Doha Diamond League Auto Refresh Refresh Fantastic from Weber Weber hit 85.57 in his second attempt. However, he still remains behind Neeraj.

Foul from Neeraj Neeraj's second throw was considered a foul.

Neeraj leads after first round Peters 85.64m, Walcott 84.65m, Weber 83.82m. Many other athletes have hit in 70s. India's Kishore Jena has hit 68.07m. Convincing from Neeraj.

Fantastic start from Neeraj Neeraj Chopra started the show brilliantly. He reached 88.44m in his first throw.

When will Neeraj's event start? Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena willl be in action from 10:13 pm.

Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ongoing Doha Diamond League, where star Havelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is in action.