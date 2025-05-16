Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra is in action as the new season of the Diamond League kicks off on May 16 in Doha, Qatar. Four Indian athletes will be in action at the Doha Diamond League, including two-time Olympic medalist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. After several months, Neeraj will return to competitive action. He aims to deliver a strong performance in the league. In the Diamond League, Neeraj will face top athletes like Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, and Jakub Vadlejch.
Live Neeraj Chopra leads first round in Doha Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra is in action in the Doha Diamond League. Follow all the live updates of the star Javelin thrower alongside four other Indian athletes.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Live updates :Neeraj Chopra among other Indian in live action in Doha Diamond League
Auto Refresh
Refresh
-
10:35 PM (IST)May 16, 2025
Fantastic from Weber
Weber hit 85.57 in his second attempt. However, he still remains behind Neeraj.
-
10:32 PM (IST)May 16, 2025
Foul from Neeraj
Neeraj's second throw was considered a foul.
-
10:32 PM (IST)May 16, 2025
Neeraj leads after first round
Peters 85.64m, Walcott 84.65m, Weber 83.82m. Many other athletes have hit in 70s. India's Kishore Jena has hit 68.07m. Convincing from Neeraj.
-
10:23 PM (IST)May 16, 2025
Fantastic start from Neeraj
Neeraj Chopra started the show brilliantly. He reached 88.44m in his first throw.
-
10:06 PM (IST)May 16, 2025
When will Neeraj's event start?
Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena willl be in action from 10:13 pm.
-
10:02 PM (IST)May 16, 2025
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ongoing Doha Diamond League, where star Havelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is in action.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
India shines as fastest growing major economy with 6.3 % growth projection in 2025: UN report
-
Grade 1 anti-pollution curbs activated in Delhi-NCR as AQI slips into 'poor' category
-
Salman Rushdie attacker, who stabbed him on stage in New York, sentenced to 25 years in jail
-
Neeraj Chopra leads first round in Doha Diamond League
Advertisement
Advertisement