NC Classic 2025 Live: The stage is set for the NC Classic 2025. India's first-ever World Athletics Category A event is being held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, marking a huge moment in Indian athletics history. The event is being co-organised by Neeraj Chopra himself alongside JSW Sports, Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and World Athletics. Furthermore, the event will also feature a star-studded lineup with the likes of Thomas Rohler, Luiz Mauricio da Silva, and many more names participating.
Live NC Classic 2025 Live: Neeraj Chopra among others in action at World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event
6:12 PM (IST)Jul 05, 2025
Complete list of athletes competing in NC Classic 2025
Neeraj Chopra (India), Curtis Thompson (USA), Martin Konecny (Czechia), Julius Yego (Kenya), Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Thomas Röhler (Germany), Sachin Yadav (India), Sahil Silwal (India), Rohit Yadav (India), Yashvir Singh (India).
5:53 PM (IST)Jul 05, 2025
Neeraj Chopra among many others participating in NC Classic 2025
There is no doubt that the NC Classic 2025 is star-studded. The likes of Thomas Roehler, Luiz Mauricio da Silva, Curtis Thompson, and many more stars will be taking part in the event, hoping to go all the way in Bengaluru.
5:25 PM (IST)Jul 05, 2025
Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of the NC Classic 2025! Being organised at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the event will see many big names from the world of javelin aiming to put in their best showing in the event! The event is slated to kick off soon, with the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Thomas Rohler, and many more big names participating!
