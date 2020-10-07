NBA Academy India prospect Amaan Sandhu signs with Pennsylvania's First Love Christian Academy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/2_3_BOOGIE The 18-year-old thus becomes the third male student-athlete from the NBA Academy India to get a high-school basketball scholarship in the US.

NBA Academy India prospect Amaan Sandhu has signed with the First Love Christian Academy, a private high school in Pennsylvania.

The 18-year-old thus becomes the third male student-athlete from the NBA Academy India to get a high-school basketball scholarship in the US.

Sandhu joined the NBA Academy India in 2017 as part of the inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program.

The six feet and 11 inches standout forward from Mohali made his debut with the Indian senior national team at the South Asian Games in 2019.

"I am grateful to First Love Christian Academy for offering me this opportunity. The last three years at the NBA Academy India have built a strong foundation to take my game to the next level," Sandhu was quoted as saying in a media release.

"For that, I would like to thank my coaches for believing in my abilities and making me better every day," he added.

First Love Christian Academy CEO, Nathan Roesing said "Amaan is a top prospect coming out of India that will fit in perfect with our style of basketball. We will continue to develop Amaan and expand his game as we prepare him for the collegiate level."

"With our national schedule, his global playing experience will help him adapt in competing against top competition throughout the US," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage