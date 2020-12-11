National weightlifting camp to be shifted from Patiala to Mumbai for two months

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eight weightlifters will be a part of the two-month camp to be held at Railway's Mahalakshmi Stadium in Mumbai.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has decided to shift the national camp from Patiala to Mumbai for two months, starting December 21, to ensure that lifters train in higher temperatures that are anticipated at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Eight weightlifters will be a part of the two-month camp to be held at Railway's Mahalakshmi Stadium in Mumbai. While Patiala's summer is intense, the city experiences cold weather at this time of the year.

"We have decided to shift the camp to Mumbai because of the cold weather in Patiala," IWLF General Secretary Sahdev Yadav told PTI on Friday.

"It will be very hot during the Tokyo Olympics. So, we want the weightlifters to train in similar weather conditions. They will be in Mumbai for two months and then we will again take a call," Yadav added.

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sathish Sivalingam, who are in the USA on a rehabilitation-cum-training programme, along with national coach Vijay Sharma are expected to return to the country on December 17.

They will be joined by the campers stationed at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala and together the group will fly out to Mumbai on December 20.

"Because of the cold in Patiala I had requested the camp to be shifted to either Mumbai or Chennai. They have finalised Mumbai," Sharma said.

"We will be training at Railway's Mahalakshmi Stadium. It is a good centre, several Railways camps have been held there and it is safe and secure," he added.

Six lifters, including Youth Olympics gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Asian Championship silver medallist Jhilli Dalabehera, Commonwealth Championship gold medallist P Anuradha, Rakhi Halder and Sneha Soren are currently training in Patiala.

Like all other sport, weightlifting has also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympic qualifying schedule has gone haywire with the the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) having to cancel five continental championships, including the Asia event. Tournaments are expected to begin from March.