National Sports Day: Kho kho gets a permanent venue at JLN Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : KKFI The selection trial for the junior nationals will also take place at the JLN Stadium.

On National Sports Day, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) president Sudhanshu Mittal on Sunday inaugurated an official Kho Kho ground at the JawaharLal Nehru Stadium, on Sunday.

The selection trial for the junior nationals will also take place here.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Mr Sudhanshu Mittal thanked Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for providing a space for the indigenous sport at the historic JLN Stadium.

“It is a proud moment for the entire Kho Kho family. On this auspicious day, o national sports day, we got a permanent venue for kho kho players. Several international Kho Kho players will come up from here. There are good facilities for the players here. I really want to thank the Sports ministry, SAI and Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium administrators for helping in promoting Kho Kho,” he said. “Today is national sports day, so it added more delight to our excitement.”

Meanwhile, MS Tyagi, General Secretary KKFI, also expressed his joy.

“Firstly, I want to congratulate each one on National Sports Day. I wish India progress in sports and become a world power. We have got a permanent venue here at JLN, and you can see the excitement in the eyes of each kho kho lover here. Our president Sudhanshu ji is doing everything possible to make this sport world famous. And the journey has begun,” he said.

“We will make sure that our players get the best facilities for the major events.”