National Race Walking C'ships to be held in Ranchi on Feb 5 and 6

Ranchi, Jharkhand will host the ninth edition of National Open Race Walking Championships, a qualifying event for next year's World Championships. The eveny will be held on February 5 and 6.

The championships will have 35km and 20km race walk events for men and 20km event for women.

There will also be 10km events for both U-10 men and women.

The Standard Operating Procedure issued by the central and state governments will be followed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Athletics Federation of India said.

"The championships will be held in accordance with the World Athletics Competition & Technical Rules & Indian Athletics Manual," it said.

The championships will also be a qualifying event for the World Championships to be held in Eugene, USA, from July 15-24.

Last year, the championship was held at the same venue from February 13 to 14.

Olympian Manish Rawat of Uttarakhand had won the inaugural men's 35km event, which was held in India for the first time, with a time of 2:49:12.

The women’s 35km race walk event was not held last year due to lack of entries.

The same will not be held this year also as it is not mentioned in the circular issued by the AFI.

