National Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji, Tejas Ashok break own national records, Delhi shine in swimming

National Games 2023 Goa: Fans witnessed another record-breaking day in swimming and athletics at National Games 2023 in Goa on Monday, October 30. India's star sprinter Jyothi Yarraji stole the limelight on Day 6 of the tournament with a record-breaking Gold in the women's 100m hurdles.

Andhra Pradesh's Jyothi broke her own record to clock a sensational 13.22s finish in the women's 100m event to set new standards. Jyothi famously won the Silver in the recent Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou and now bags another medal to continue her red-hot form.

In another record-breaking event, Maharashtra's Tejas Ashok beat his own national record to win the men's 110m hurdles with a 13.71s finish, breaking his previous 13.80s. Maharashtra's dream run continues with three more Gold medals on Monday as they dominate the top position in the medal tally standings with overall 114 medals, 64 more than second-placed Haryana, and 80 more than defending champions Services.

Image Source : TWITTER/AFIINDIATejas Ashok at National Games in Goa on Oct 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi's aquatic star Kushagra Rawat clocked 15:38.73 in the men's freestyle (swimming) to set a new national record. His teammate Bhavya Sachdeva also registered Gold in the women's 800m freestyle with a new national record of 9:08.60. Kerala's Harshita Jayaram also broke the national record in the women’s 200m breaststroke by clocking 02:40.62 at the National Games in Goa.

Uttar Pradesh's Priyanka Goswami also scripted history on Day 6 with a record-breaking finish in the women's 20km race. She set a new all-time high finish of 1:36:35:000 to bag a Gold and took her state's overall medals tally to 17.

National Games 2023 Medals Tally:

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals 1 Maharashtra 47 34 33 114 2 Haryana 18 16 16 50 3 Services 18 9 6 34 4 Karnataka 12 8 9 29 5 Manipur 7 3 11 21 6 Tamil Nadu 5 8 7 20 7 Odisha 5 7 8 20 8 Rajasthan 5 2 5 12 9 Madhya Pradesh 4 20 11 35 10 Punjab 4 8 11 23

