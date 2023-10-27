Friday, October 27, 2023
     
National Games 2023, Day 3: Maharashtra, Haryana battle for top spot in medal standings

National Games 2023 Goa: Maharashtra remain at the top in the medals tally with 11 Golds while Haryana dominated the Day 3 events with seven Golds to take their overall tally to 10. Teams have claimed 177 total medals so far with Maharashtra swooping the highest 37 at the end of Day 3.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2023 23:39 IST
Medal winners of the Men's 96 kg weightlifting event on Oct
Image Source : TWITTER/NAT_GAMES_GOA Medal winners of the Men's 96 kg weightlifting event on Oct 27, 2023

National Games 2023: Maharashtra defended their top start in the medal standings with eight Gold medals on Saturday, October 27. Athletes from Maharashtra pulled off impressive wins in the modern pentathlon - triathle, weightlifting and mixed gymnastics - aerobics events on Day 3 to take the team's overall medal tally to 37.

Last edition's winners Services Sports Control Board enjoyed a mixed day with three Gold medals and slipped to third place in the standings. Haryana were the biggest gainers on Saturday with seven Gold medals and jumped to second position in the medals tally standing.

Maharashtra's Harshad Wadekar bagged the Gold in the men's 96kg weightlifting category by lifting a total of 335kg. He defeated Services' Jagdish Vishakarma (Silver) and Odisha's Suresh Yadav (Bronze). Chandigarh's Gourav Gaurav claimed the victory in the 89kg category by lifting 319kg while Marush PS settled for a Silver. 

Maharashtra's Rahu Nitin Pakhle and Sejal Jadhav claimed the top two spots in the women's trampoline event. Sanyukta Kale and Nishka Kale (both from Maharashtra) also recorded Gold and Silver in the women's rhythmic- apparatus hoop event. Sanyukta Kale also bagged Gold in the women's rhythmic- apparatus ball event to clinch her second apex medal in gymnastics.

Haryana's Khatri Taniksha defeated Himachal Pradesh's Dutta Hyotika in the women's fencing epee individual final to clinch her state's tenth gold in the 37th National Games in Goa.

National Games 2023 Medals Standings: 

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals
1 Maharashtra 11 12 13 36
2 Haryana 10 3 6 19
3 Services 6 5 2 13
4 Karnataka 3 3 3 9
5 Punjab 3 2 5 10
6 Assam 3 1 2 6
7 Tamil Nadu 2 3 2 7
8 Madhya Pradesh 2 3 1 6
9 Manipur 2 1 5 8
10 Odisha 2 0 4 6

