National Games 2023: Ace shooter Mehuli Ghosh bags gold; Maharashtra's supremacy on points table continues

Ace female shooter Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal was at her absolute best as she clinched a gold in the women's 10m air rifle event and displayed her skills while outperforming her adversaries. The 22-year-old shooting sensation aggregated an impressive score of 253.7 to claim the zenith.

Notably, Mehuli is one of the 13 Indian shooters who have already earned a place in the Paris Olympics 2024 and is expected to bring laurels to the nation by exhibiting her potential in the marquee event next year.

Swati Chowdhury - also belonging to West Bengal bagged bronze and accompanied Mehuli on the podium. The silver of the event went to Nancy Mandhotra of Haryana who registered a score of 251.0.

On the other hand, Maharashtra's overwhelming performance at the ongoing Games is on the rise. The state has already won 204 medals and is above any competition in the showpiece event. Maharashtra's total tally includes 71 gold, 64 silver and 69 bronze medals.

The reason why Maharashtra is bound to finish at the top this year is because of the wide gulf that continues to persist between the first and the second spot. Services Sports Control Board occupy the second spot with a total of 112 medals, including 55 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze.

Haryana is sitting in the third spot at the moment with a total of 151 medals. Harayana has 52 gold, 43 silver and 56 bronze in its kitty.

Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total medals 1. Maharashtra 71 64 69 204 2. Services Sports Control Board 55 24 33 112 3. Haryana 52 43 56 151 4. Madhya Pradesh 32 33 32 97 5. Manipur 29 21 26 76 6. Karnataka 28 24 26 78 7. Tamil Nadu 23 19 52 94 8. Delhi 18 21 24 63 9. Kerala 17 21 23 61 10. Punjab 12 23 26 61

