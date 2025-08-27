MONDO Track installed at JLN Stadium ahead of 2025 World Para Athletics Championships JLN Stadium in New Delhi now features India's first outdoor MONDO track ahead of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Despite monsoon challenges, the ₹23.56 crore project was completed in four months as the tournament is set to begin on September 26.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi now features India's first outdoor MONDO athletics track, installed ahead of the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships scheduled for 2025. The new track has been laid at both the main competition arena and the warm-up area, following recommendations from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and other stakeholders.

The decision to install the MONDO surface, used in events like the Paris 2024 and upcoming LA 2028 Paralympic Games, was based on performance, durability, and international compliance. The synthetic surface meets World Para Athletics (WPA) standards and has been widely endorsed by elite Indian and international para-athletes for its speed and safety benefits.

The project, administratively approved at a cost of ₹24.25 crore, was awarded to M/s Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt. Ltd. under the Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) model. The tender was floated on April 4, 2025, and the contract was finalised on May 23. The total project cost was ₹23.56 crore (inclusive of taxes).

All financial clearance was given by Ministry and Finance Division

Despite the ongoing monsoon season, work on the 400-metre main track was completed on schedule within four months, officially concluding on August 24, 2025. The Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Engineering Wing oversaw the execution. All financial clearances, including customs duty exemptions and payment approvals under the Khelo India Scheme, were processed with the concurrence of the Ministry and Finance Division.

While the MONDO track is estimated to be 15–20% more expensive than traditional polyurethane surfaces, officials noted its long-term cost-efficiency, citing reduced maintenance needs and longer lifespan. The installation is also being viewed as a step toward improving India’s infrastructure for hosting international sporting events.

The JLN Stadium will serve as the main venue for the World Para Athletics Championships, marking a significant milestone in India’s para-sport calendar.