Mona Agarwal, Nishad Kumar kick off India's gold medal campaign at Para Asian Games 2026

The Indian contingent’s campaign at the Para Asian Games 2026 began on a positive note as the nation clinched its first gold medal at the event. It is worth noting that Mona Agarwal brought home India’s first gold medal at the Para Asian Games 2026 after she defeated compatriot Avani Lekhara for the gold in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event, bringing home India's first gold medal of the event among many other participants.

Having won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Mona Agarwal put forth a brilliant showing at the Para Asian Games. She climbed from sixth place in the standings and set a Para Asian Games record of 250.0, edging two-time Paralympic champion Avani by a mere 0.4 points.

Notably, Mona Agarwal’s gold medal victory also saw her book a quota at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. Furthermore, Nishad Kumar brought home India’s second gold medal at the Para Asian Games 2026. Clinching the gold in the men’s T47 long jump, producing a dominant performance. He produced a best effort of 7.11m, achieving it twice in the final.

India’s gold medal tally goes up to four with two more first place finishes

It is worth noting that the Indian contingent’s gold medal tally continues to rise at the Para Asian Games 2026. Rinku Singh won the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event, whereas Ajeet Singh clinched the silver medal.

Rinku registered a throw of 65.11 metres, putting forth a brilliant showing, whereas Ajeet Singh recorded a throw of 65.02 metres to bring home the silver for India. The fourth gold medal came home for India as Soumya Kumar won the gold medal in the women’s 1500m T12/T13 event, putting forth yet another brilliant showing for the Indian contingent at the Games. Soumya was running alongside her guide, Bharath Kumar, and clocked a time of 5:12.39 as she finished on top in the standings and brought home the Indian contingent’s fourth gold medal of the day. She ended up with 621 points to her name and made the country proud with her performance.

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