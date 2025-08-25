Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Commonwealth Championships with record-breaking show on comeback Mirabai Chanu clinched the gold medal on her return to international competition as she clinched the top prize in the Commonwealth Championships with a record-breaking show. Chanu was out of action for a year due to an injury, but has made a stellar comeback.

New Delhi:

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships 2025 with a record-breaking show in Ahmedabad on Monday, August 25. Chanu, who returned to the international competition after a year's absence due to an injury, heaved a total of 193kg (84kg+109kg) to clinch the top prize in the 48kg category.

With her strong efforts, she set new Commonwealth Championship records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total. The 31-year-old Manipur-born looked rusty on occasions and managed to lift only three of her six attempts.

Mirabai lifts 84kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk

She tried her hand at 84kg in her first snatch attempt and failed to heave it, which showed signs of right knee discomfort. Chanu cleared the weight on her second attempt to register a legal lift. She then tried improving her third attempt to 89kg but could not complete it.

Chanu then opened the clean and jerk with 105kg and successfully lifted it. The Manipuri improved the weight to 109kg, but failed to heave the final one on 113kg. She was facing no competition from the field and was on her own at the tournament.

Behind Chanu, Malaysia's Irene Henry won the silver with a total lift of 161kg (73kg and 88kg) while Wales' Nikole Roberts bagged the bronze with a total heave of 150kg (70kg and 80kg).

Mirabai moves down to 48kg with Olympics in mind

Meanwhile, Mirabai has dropped her weight category from 49kg to 48kg in view of the Olympic Games 2028. The 48kg weight does not feature in the Games anymore, and Chanu has moved down to the 48kg category.

The 48kg category is the same in which she has won her world championship gold in 2017 and two Commonwealth Games medals - one gold in the 2018 Gold Coast Games and a silver in the 2014 Glasgow Games.