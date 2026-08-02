Mirabai Chanu wants to find the missing piece in her illustrious medal cabinet at Asian Games

New Delhi:

India weightlifting icon Mirabai Chanu has all the other major medals in her cabinet, but an Asian Games podium finish has eluded the great Manipuri. As she clinched a fourth-straight medal and third gold in a row at the Commonwealth Games, Chanu has now shifted her focus swiftly to the Aichi-Nagoya Games, which kick off on September 19 in Japan.

She has an Olympic silver, three World Championship medals, including a gold, several Commonwealth Championship medals and an Asian Championships medal too, but success at the Asian Games has eluded her.

"Winning a medal makes you very happy, but it is also very difficult. You have more responsibilities and have to give your best in upcoming competitions. There is a lot of pressure. An Asian Games medal will be very important for me," Chanu told news agency PTI.

The Manipuri weightlifter came agonisingly close to winning her first medal at the Asian Games in 2023 but a hip injury and a thigh muscle injury, sustained during the event, ended her dreams as she finished fourth in Hangzhou.

"I will try my best because I have to win where I have never won a medal before. So, the Asian Games is very important for me. Yes, I am aiming for an Asian Games medal next, for which there is pressure," Chanu said.

'Winning a medal gives me more strength': Chanu

Chanu has now bagged a fourth-straight medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning a gold in the 48kg category at the Glasgow Games. With her third gold, Chanu became the first Indian woman to win medals at four straight Commonwealth Games, having won a silver at the Glasgow 2014 Games and then golds in the Gold Coast 2018, Birmingham 2022 and Glasgow 2026 Games.

But winning a medal gives her strength to do more. "Some athletes are very happy when they win a medal. But for me, winning a medal gives me strength. I think I have to work even harder to win the next medal," she added.

Chanu had her happiest career moments at the Olympics and also the saddest one when she missed out on a medal at the Paris Games. "There is a lot of pressure in every competition that I have to win this medal. That has been the story. Every athlete wants to participate in the Olympics. Getting a medal there was a dream, but I felt very sad when I missed it by a whisker in the Paris Olympics. It was very difficult to regroup and compete at the highest level. I had to plan ahead and work very hard," she said.

Chanu receives a hero's welcome

Meanwhile, Chanu landed in Delhi on Sunday after winning the Glasgow Games gold medal. She received a rousing welcome from the fans at the airport as she was greeted with garlands and cheers all around.

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I'll not give my full effort in thhttps://www.indiatvnews.com/sports/other/i-ll-not-give-my-full-effort-in-the-commonwealth-games-my-focus-is-the-asian-games-mirabai-chanu-2026-07-24-1049289e Commonwealth Games, my focus is the Asian Games: Mirabai Chanu