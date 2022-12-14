Mirabai Chanu to take injury enforced break; likely to return in action in Asian championships

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mirabai Chanu takes break

Olympic Games Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is heading for an injury-enforced break from weightlifting. The Indian weightlifter Chanu has returned to the training base at NIS Patiala and will strengthen her rotator cuff and shoulder. Chanu won a Silver medal in the just concluded World Championships despite battling a wrist injury. She is expected to come back in action after five months.

The 28-year-old Indian has been suffering from a few injuries. She is suffering from a shoulder issue and is also facing a backache issue. In consultation with her support staff, the weightlifter has taken a break and is expected to be back in action in May 2023 when the Asian weightlifting championships begin. In the time, Chanu will treat her injuries at the NIS. The Olympic medallist will not be lifting weights for one month and will strengthen her shoulder first followed by back pain. She would be attending gym sessions to work on the shoulder issue.

Chanu, who is considered the biggest medal hope for Olympic Games in Paris 2024, will face a big challenge in the Asian Games 2023 in September. The 2017 World weightlifting Gold medallist Chanu won the Silver in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Colombia and defeated Tokyo Olympics champion Hou Zhihui.

Chanu meets Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Notably, the star Indian weightlifter has called Manipur Chief minister N Biren Singh and presented an Indian jersey to him. She also showcased her medals from the competitions. The CM congratulated Chanu and gifted her a shawl to honour her.

In the recent competitions, Chanu has been on top of her performance despite having a few injury issues. She won a Gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. She sustained a wrist injury in a training session after the event. She won the Gold medal in National Games in Gujarat despite the wrist issue and now went on to clinch the Silver at the Worlds.

