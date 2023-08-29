Mirabai Chanu to not lift weights at Worlds, will participate only to complete formalities for Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mirabai Chanu

The 2017 World Championships Gold winner Mirabai Chanu will not be lifting weights at the Worlds, starting next week. Mirabai Chanu, who has a test ahead of her at the Asian Games, will be participating but only in a limited capacity. Chanu will not be lifting the barbell but will be at the Worlds only to complete the necessary formalities for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Tokyo Olympics Silver medalist Chanu has decided to prioritise the Asian Games, the only event where she has not won a medal. The Worlds will begin on September 4, while the Asian Games commence on September 23. Chanu will be travelling to Riyadh for the Worlds, which will start on September 4, to give her weight and if other formalities are required.

"There is very little time between the Asian Games and the World Championships. Since there is compulsory participation at the Worlds, we have decided that Mirabai will only travel to Riyadh and give the body weight. She will complete all the mandatory protocols like giving the dope test, if required. But she will not lift any weight. She is only going there to participate," head coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

As she won the Gold in 2017 at the Worlds, Chanu could have skipped the competition but the event is a mandatory one along with the 2024 World Cup to be able to play in the Olympic Games.

Chanu to go for 90kg snatch at Asian Games

Meanwhile, Chanu will be going for the elusive 90kg snatch mark at the Asian Games. While she holds the world record in clean and jerk (119kg), Chanu has not had the best times in snatch. "We are aiming to cross the 90kg mark (in snatch) at the Asian Games. It's been a while since we have been trying to get over that line. We have been focussing on Mira's snatch here in training," Sharma said.

"We have to keep in mind Mira's body as well. She is ageing, and the chances of injuries increase with age. So we have to be careful with the workload. Currently, her body is well. Small niggles here and there keep happening but nothing serious," Sharma added.

Latest Sports News