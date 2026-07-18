Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain named India's flag and baton bearers ahead of Commonwealth Games 2026

New Delhi:

In a major development, India’s professional weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain have been selected as India’s official flag and baton bearers in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2026. The duo will be leading India’s contingent at the event during the opening ceremony at The Hydro in Glasgow on July 23.

The IOA (Indian Olympic Association) made the official announcement on July 18. Notably, Mirabai will be holding the Indian flag, whereas Lovlina will be leading the contingent with the baton in hand. Ahead of the event, all of the 74 Commonwealth nations and territories have received their own batons.

Furthermore, the batons will be reunited at the opening ceremony of the event at the opening ceremony before the games are officially declared open. After the announcement, IOA president PT Usha came forward and talked about how big an honour it was to announce the names of Mirabai and Lovlina as the flag and baton bearers.

"It is a matter of pride that Mirabai and Lovlina will be doing the honours at the OVO Hydro. I wish both the girls and the entire contingent good luck," PT Usha said.

"It is a matter of pride that two women have been chosen to do the honours for Team India at the opening ceremony, which will set the tone and tenor for the Games. Both Mirabai and Lovlina have time and again proved themselves in the international arena for India. They are at present training in right earnest for the Games in the United Kingdom," she added.

Mirabai Chanu continues to hold India’s hopes at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Speaking of the Indian contingent, Mirabai Chanu remains India’s biggest hope at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics back in 2021 and could replicate her performance in the upcoming event as well.

On the other hand, Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics before winning gold at the 2023 World Championships. She also won a silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 and continues to be a star to look out for in the Commonwealth Games.

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