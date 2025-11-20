Minakshi Hooda, Preeti Pawar clinch gold medals at World Boxing Cup finals 2025 Minakshi Hooda and Preeti Pawar registered commanding wins over their opponents in the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 to clinch gold medals. Minakshi defeated Fozilova Farzona, while Preeti outclassed Sirine Charaabi.

New Delhi:

World champion Minakshi Hooda clinched the gold medal in the 48kg category at the World Boxing Cup finals 2025 after registering a unanimous 5-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Fozilova Farzona in Greater Noida on Thursday, November 20.

Minakshi, who had won the gold medal at the World Championship earlier, displayed a dominant game against the Uzbekistan boxer to win the clash by 5-0.

Speaking on her victory, Minakshi said, "It is easy to become a World Champion, but it is difficult to maintain that status at the top."

Speaking on winning the gold in the tournament taking place in India, Minakshi said, "I was highly motivated to take part because it was happening in India. The crowd support here is fantastic, and I’m happy I could win another gold medal for my country."

Meanwhile, Preeti Pawar also won the gold in the 54kg category in the same tournament. Preeti defeated Italy’s Sirine Charaabi 5-0 in the final. "I have made a comeback again, and I have become even stronger. I will give my best in the future," Preeti said after the final.

She also opened up about her next targets. "There are Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year, and Asian Games again in 2026. My next big target is LA 2028. I am preparing fully for that," she said.

There was a hat-trick of gold medals for India at the event, with Arundhati following the twin medals with her gold at the Boxing Cup finals in the 70kg category by defeating Uzbekistan’s Zokirova Aziza 5-0. Speaking on winning the gold after making a comeback from injury, Arundhati said, "I cannot express in words how difficult it was to come back from injury. I have gone through a lot of mental pressure in the last one and a half years."

"This time I wanted to do my best as I was playing after 1.5 years. There is still a bit of pain, but I am training at my best," she added.