Milkha Singh admitted to ICU after dip in oxygen levels; stable now

Legendary former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh was admitted to the hospital late on Thursday after his oxygen levels dipped, as he continues to receive treatment for the COVID-19 infection.

The 91-year-old former runner was discharged on May 30 in stable condition at the request of his family.

"Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh admitted in ICU in Covid Hospital of PGIMER today due to dipping levels of oxygen. He has been kept under observation & is stable now," Prof. Arun Kumar, the Official Spokesperson of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh said on Thursday, as quoted by ANI.

Milkha Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on May 20. His wife Nirmal Kaur had also tested positive for the dreaded virus and was shifted to ICU on May 30 due to increased oxygen requirements.

The couple's son and ace golfer Jeev, flew down to Chandigarh from Dubai on Saturday while the golfer's elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a doctor in the United States, also reached here a few days ago.

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.