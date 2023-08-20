Mehuli Ghosh confirms quota for Paris Olympics, bags Bronze medal in ISSF World Championships

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mehuli Ghosh with other medallists

Indian shooter Mehuli Ghosh confirmed a quota for Paris Olympics 2024 as she bagged a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Championships. The 20-year-old Ghosh was in brilliant touch during the event she finished third behind only two Chinese players. Meanwhile, an Indian team featuring Ghosh, Tilottama Sen and Ramita Jindal took Gold in the competition.

Mehula was in fabulous touch during the qualification round. She topped a 140-shooter field as she scored 634.5 in qualification. She then scored 229.8 in the 8-woman final to take the Bronze home. Mehula has won the fourth quota from the Indian side for Paris Olympics in shooting.

Notably, the Gold medal went to China's Jiayu Han as she scored 251.4, whereas the Silver was won by Han's compatriot Zhilin Wang with a score of 250.2.

Men's air rifle and skeet players fail to bag the title

Notably, air rifle shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Hriday Hazarika could not convert their efforts into a medal. Panwar was the highest-placed Indian among the three as he took the 28th spot with Tomar and Hazarika taking 33rd and 68th, respectively. Meanwhile, Olympian and skeet star Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was placed 20th in the 125-men field and shot 121. He needed a 123 score for a drawn shoot-off for the last place in the final.

India is third in the medal tally of the tournament and has two golds and two bronze to its name. China is on top with seven gold, three silver and two bronze medals. The USA leapfrogged India as the nation now has two gold and a silver in the competition.

