MCA chief Rohit Pawar comes out in support of Mohammed Shami amidst fasting row: What is the issue? Mohammed Shami played a crucial role in India's win over Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal. Shami faced criticism for drinking an energy drink in the semifinal during the holy month of Ramadan. MCA chief Rohit Pawar has come out in support of the speedster.

Maharashtra Cricket Association president Rohit Pawar has come out in support of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami over the fasting row in the holy month of Ramadan. Shami was seen drinking an energy drink during the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal on Tuesday, March 4.

Some criticised Shami for consuming an energy drink. However, the MCA chief has come in support of the Indian speedster, saying that the country is a bigger priority for him. "Mohammed Shami has given priority to the country, and that should be respected. Everyone's body type is different. If Shami is drinking energy drink during the match so that he can perform well, then there is nothing wrong in it," he told India TV.

The chief highlighted that the Champions Trophy is a crucial tournament, and Shami's fitness is crucial. "Shami respects Islam, but the country comes first. We stand with Mohammed Shami. The Champions Trophy is very important. If Shami is not fully fit, it can cost the country dearly. Shami must have thought that if his performance is even 1% less, the team can face problems; that is why he has given priority to the country," he said.

The speedster picked up three wickets in the semifinal against Australia and played a key role in India's win over the Aussies. The Indian team chased down a middling total of 265 on the back of match-winning performances from Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. Kohli anchored India's run-chase as he manoeuvred his way to an 84-run knock, while Shami was impressive with the ball in hand earlier.

Shami's 3/48 helped India restrict Australia's first innings to 264. His wickets included the prized scalp of stand-in captain Steve Smith, who was looking set for a hundred and push the Aussies to over 300. However, the lower full toss ended the Aussie star's stay for 73 as India had struck at a crucial juncture.

Apart from taking out the Aussie skipper, Shami had struck in the powerplay, removing the young opener Cooper Connolly, before also striking at the death and getting Nathan Ellis.