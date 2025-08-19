Manu Bhaker wins bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol women's event at Asian Shooting Championship India's double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol competition of the Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan on Tuesday. India also finished third in the team event.

New Delhi:

India's two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal today in the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. She won the medal in the 10m Air Pistol women's event, scoring 219.7 and finished behind Korea's Jiin Yang and China's Qianke Ma in the final.

The 23-year-old had an impressive outing in the individual event as she was spot on multiple times during the final event. However, Jiin Yang and Qianke Ma defeated her with scores of 221.3 and 223.1, respectively. In the qualification round, Manu had scored a perfect 100 and qualified in second position with a score of 583 points.

Manu Bhaker started slowly in the final

However, India's Paris Olympic medal winner started slowly in the final. She was ranked fifth after the first five shots but gradually worked her way up. In the 11th shot, she hit 10.5 to jump to the second shot. But again, in the 17th shot, Manu Bhaker was on the brink of elimination with a poor 9.7 shot. But Manu kept her calm and managed a podium finish in the end.

India won bronze in the team event

Manu Bhaker also won a bronze medal in the team event alongside Suruchi Phogat and Palak Gulia, as the team finished with a score of 1730, behind China and Korea, who scored 1740 and 1731, respectively. Overall, this bronze medal is the 10th podium finish for Manu Bhaker at the Asian Shooting Championships.

How did other Indian shooters perform?

The other Indian shooters, Suruchi Singh, Palak and Esha Singh failed to make it to the podium. While Suruchi shot 574 to finish 10th, Palak ended in 13th place with a score of 573 (without RPO). The RPO shooter Esha Singh scored 577 in the event to finish in ninth place.

