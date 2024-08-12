Manu Bhaker, PR Sreejesh carry India's flag at Paris Olympics closing ceremony, fans cheer at Stade de France

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh with India's flag.

Indian athletes Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh carried India's flag at the Paris Olympic Games closing ceremony at Stade de France on Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games draw a close with the closing ceremony at the iconic stadium.

Flag-bearers from the 206 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) marched into the Stade de France after the anthems were done. The two Indian stars were beaming with smiles as they proudly held the tricolour in their hands, waving it in front of the world.

On being chosen as the flag-bearer, Sreejesh said it was a cherry on the cake for him. "It is cherry on the cake (being chosen as flag-bearer). It is my last tournament, last Olympics and I am going out with a medal. Now, I have been chosen to be the flag-bearer. One cannot demand anything more than this," he told media.

Manu Bhaker had a memorable campaign at the Games as she turned her agony into ecstasy in the Paris Games. From not winning any medal in Tokyo, Manu became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Summer Games since Independence. She clinched bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m pistol mixed team event along with Sarabjot Singh.

Meanwhile, Sreejesh ended his international career for India with the Olympic Games being his last dance. The legendary goalkeeper Sreejesh helped India bag its second consecutive bronze medal at the Summer Games. India defeated Spain in the third-place match to clinch the bronze. This was India's second consecutive hockey medal at the Games, making it the first occasion where India bagged back-to-back medals after 52 years.

India ended the Paris Olympics with six medals - one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra was the only athlete from India to win the silver as he bagged the second prize in the Javelin throw. Shooting gave India three medals with one coming each from wrestling and hockey.