Manish Narwal clinches Silver in men's 10m air pistol to bring India's fourth medal at Paris Paralympics 2024

Manish Narwal claimed a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday, August 30. Manish became the only sixth Indian athlete to win multiple medals in the Summer Paralympic Games history.

The 23-year-old Manish recorded a total score of 234.9 points to finish second in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 final at Chateauroux. Earlier on Friday, the star shooter Avani claimed gold and Mona Agarwal won a bronze in the women's 10m air rifle event to open India's medal account at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.

South Korea's Jeongdu Jo finished on top with a score of 237.4 while China's Chao Yang finished third to win a bronze medal. Manish struggled early in the first stage as he started with an 8.8 score on his first attempt. But the 2020 Tokyo gold medalist made a solid comeback.

In the final battle for gold, Manish hit 8.9 in his attempt while Jeongdu stunned the crowd with a perfect score of 10.8, to take the lead. In the last attempt, Manish proved superior with a score of 9.9 while the South Korean star registered 8.8 but the Indian shooter finished second due to his poor first attempt.

Men's 10m air pistol SH1 final results

Jeongdu Jo (South Korea) - 237.4 Chao Yang (China) - 214.3 Manish Narwal (India) - 234.9

Meanwhile, Manish's silver boosted the team India to the top 10 in the medal table standings. India went past the likes of Japan and South Korea to go ninth in the medal tally standings as it chases a historic T10 finish in the Paris Games.