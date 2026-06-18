Manika Batra dropped from Table Tennis squad for Asian Games, TTFI explains reason

New Delhi:

Manika Batra has been left out of India's table tennis squad for the upcoming Asian Games after failing to meet the selection criteria laid down by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Even though she is the country's second-highest-ranked women's player in the latest world rankings, TTFI didn’t consider her for the Games.

Notably, the squad for the 20th Asian Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, was announced on Thursday. Manika's absence from domestic tournaments, a key component of the federation's selection process, resulted in her not featuring in the national rankings. She has instead been named among the reserve players alongside Swastika Ghosh.

Manika currently occupies the 51st spot in the International Table Tennis Federation rankings. Only Sreeja Akula, ranked 45th, is placed higher among Indian women. Manika, in the meantime, has several laurels to her name, including multiple Commonwealth Games medals and a mixed doubles bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. She was the first Indian woman TT player to progress to the Round of 16 of the 2024 Olympics, but failed to find a spot in the Asian Games.

What’s the selection process?

The federation said the squad was selected through a system that combines national and international rankings with limited discretion for selectors.

"The selection process ensured that India's highest-ranked and most consistent performers earned the opportunity to represent the country at Asia's biggest multi-sport event," said TTFI.

Under the policy framed in 2023, national rankings carry 50 percent weightage, while world rankings account for 40 percent. The remaining 10 percent is reserved for the selection committee's discretion.

Sreeja will lead India's women's challenge at the continental event. She is joined in the squad by Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das.

The men's team features experienced internationals G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai, along with Manav Vikas Thakkar and Manush Shah. Payas Jain has also earned selection after producing strong performances on both domestic and international stages. Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ronit Bhanja have been named as reserve players for the men's team.

"The selection highlights India's growing strength across both genders. By adhering to objective criteria based on world and national rankings, the federation has rewarded consistency and performance over an extended period. The inclusion of reserve players for both men and women also ensures that the squad remains prepared for any unforeseen circumstances before the Game," TTFI added.

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