Lucknow set to host Women's National Bodybuilding Championship on April 4

The event will see the participation of many prominent names associated with the sport.

Lucknow is set to host the national Women's Body Building C'ship at the 'Indira Gandhi Pratishthan' in Gomti Nagar on Sunday. The 10th Federation Cup National Body Building Championships, organized by Uttar Pradesh Body Building Association, will see the participation of many prominent names associated with the sport.

Giving information about the event, the President of Uttar Pradesh Body Building Association, Sajid Ahmed, said that such a competition is being organized in Lucknow for the first time.

"We gave a press conference about this bodybuilding competition in March itself. The event, set to be held on April 4, will be a memorable one. Hopefully, it will be remembered for a long time," said Ahmed.

"Participants will be able to register themselves at the Lineage Hotel on Saturday."

Further elaborating on the outline of the event, he said: "The program will start on Sunday at 12 noon. At the beginning of the program, there will be a dance performance by Lucknow International Public School. After this, all the participants will be introduced at around 12:30, after which they will have physical performance at 1 o'clock."

"There will be a break of about 1 hour after the physical performance and the competition will start after the break."

"The program will start from 2 pm, the first being 0-55 kg, which will go up to 100 kg. The entire event will take place until 8 pm and the names of the winners will be announced after that," he further said.

On the special occasion, people like fitness guru Chetan Pathare, Arjuna Awardee Premchand Degra, Hiral Shah (First Women Secretary, Indian Women's Body Building Federation) and Arvind Madho (President, Body Building Federation of India) will also be present.

The program will be also attended by Jayveer Raj Singh Gohil (Yuvraj, Bhavnagar), Gaurav Taneja (famous YouTuber), Yatindra Singh (Pro Body Builder), Anandeshwar Pandey (General Secretary, Indian Olympic Association), RP Singh (Director, Sports Department) and Ajay Kumar Dwivedi (Municipal Commissioner, Lucknow Municipal Corporation).