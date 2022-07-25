Lovlina Boroghain alleges mental harassment days before CWG 2022; Blow for Boxing Federation of India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lovlina Borgohain in action

Boxer Lovlina Boroghain who became the second Indian woman to bag a bronze in the Olympics has alleged mental harassment with few days left for the multi-nation event.

In her recently added Twitter post, Lovlina said that her training process is being hampered and she is getting harassed.

"My coaches who helped me get a medal in the Olympics are being removed again and again. This is impacting my training process and the competition," she said.

According to Lovlina, her coach Sandhya Gurungji is still not getting entry to the Commonwealth village and the other coach has been sent back to India.

Gurung is an assistant coach in the national camp and has been working closely with Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina.

"My training process stopped exactly eight days before the game. I am not able to understand, how do I focus on my game? Due

such politics, my last World Championships was spoiled and I don't want to spoil the upcoming CWG as well," she added.

"I hope that I bring back a medal for my country by breaking the politics," she expressed.

Lovlina has won bronze in the world championship in the years 2018 and 2019. She also bagged bronze medals in the Asian Championships in 2017 and 2021.

Lovlina's post has made her fans across the country furious. People are expressing disappointment through their social media posts.

