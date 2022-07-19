Los Angeles Olympics set to kick off from July 14, 2028

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The 2028 Olympics event is expected to see participation from as many as 15,000 athletes in both the Paralympic Games and the Olympics.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is all set to kick off on July 14 and will run through till July 30.

"This milestone makes the games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey,” said LA chief athlete officer Janet Evans, a five-time Olympic medalist swimmer. The opening ceremony will be on July 14. The competition will run through July 30. The Paralympic Games will be Aug. 15-27.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was on hand for the announcement. He visited future venues and met with LA28 leadership. “I have been really impressed by the progress and creativity of the LA28 team,” Bach said.

“They are using the power of the Olympic Games to inspire young people to get involved in sport.” The Games will use existing stadiums and venues across the region. The event is expected to see participation from as many as 15,000 athletes in both the Paralympic Games and the Olympics.

(Inputs PTI)