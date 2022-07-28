LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Opening Ceremony, Latest Updates: Event starts at 11:30 PM
LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022: Opening Ceremony, Latest Updates from Birmingham.
LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Opening Ceremony, Latest Updates: Event starts at 11:30 PM Before the event goes live, here are some interesting facts you'd like to know.
- The first edition of these games was held in Hamilton, Canada in 1930. Commonwealth Games 2022 is its 22nd edition.
- Cricket first became part of the Commonwealth Games in 1998.
- To begin with, Durban was the host of the event. However, South Africa refused to organize the Games, citing its crippling economy.
- All cricket matches will be held in Edgbaston.
Latest Sports News