Wednesday, August 03, 2022
     
  5. LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates, Day 6: IND vs CAN women's hockey match underway

Commonwealth Games Day 6: Latest Updates

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2022 16:08 IST
It's a do-or-die clash for Indian women's hockey team.
Image Source : TWITTER It's a do-or-die clash for Indian women's hockey team.

​India vs Canada - Women's Hockey Match

  • India currently lead the scoreboard 2-1.
  • India is 1-0 up in no time. Great display of skill by the team.

Men's Weightlifting 109kg event

  1. Junior Periclex  - 361kg
  2. Jack Hitila - 358kg
  3. Lovepreet Singh - 355kg
  • Another medal for India in weightlifting. Lovepreet Singh brings home a bronze medal with a total lift of 355kg. ( 163kg, 192kg)
  • Wow! He now lifts 189kg in 2nd attempt.
  • Lovepreet Singh has lifted 185kg in first 'Clean & Jerk' attempt. He is now the prime contender for a gold medal. 

