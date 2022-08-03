LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates, Day 6: IND vs CAN women's hockey match underway
LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates, Day 6: IND vs CAN women's hockey match underway
India vs Canada - Women's Hockey Match
- India currently lead the scoreboard 2-1.
- India is 1-0 up in no time. Great display of skill by the team.
Men's Weightlifting 109kg event
- Junior Periclex - 361kg
- Jack Hitila - 358kg
- Lovepreet Singh - 355kg
- Another medal for India in weightlifting. Lovepreet Singh brings home a bronze medal with a total lift of 355kg. ( 163kg, 192kg)
- Wow! He now lifts 189kg in 2nd attempt.
- Lovepreet Singh has lifted 185kg in first 'Clean & Jerk' attempt. He is now the prime contender for a gold medal.
