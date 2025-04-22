Laureus Awards 2025: Andrade beats Rishabh Pant to win Comeback of the Year; Duplantis, Biles among winners Rishabh Pant was nominated alongside gymnast Rebeca Andrade for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award after being back playing cricket and being part of India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning squads, following a near-fatal car accident in December 2022.

Madrid (Spain):

Brazilian artistic gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the Comeback of the Year Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 at Galería De Cristal in Madrid on Monday, April 21, following her Paris Olympics success after a spate of injuries. Andrade, who struggled with multiple anterior cruciate ligament issues that pushed her to mull retirement after the Tokyo Olympics 2020, returned to the podium with the support of a single mother and seven siblings, winning four medals and defying several odds.

Andrade beat Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant to walk away with the honour, who himself came back to life after a near-fatal car accident in December 2022 and took almost 16 months to recover fully after suffering nasty injuries all over his body. Swiss alpine skier Lara Gut-Behrami, Spanish motorcycle racer Marc Marquez, and Olympic champion swimmers Caeleb Dressel of the USA and Australia's Ariarne Titmus were among the other nominees for the Comeback of the Year.

"This beautiful Laureus statuette represents a huge amount of hard work, of struggle and pain, and also great happiness and one of my most cherished memories – standing on top of the Olympic podium again," Andrade said.

Swedish-American Pole Vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis bagged the Sportsman of the Year award following his world record-breaking spree in the last 12 months or so, while American gymnast Simone Biles walked away with the Sportswoman of the Year Award having won four medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, including three Gold.

"I am incredibly honoured to have won my first Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in the sporting capital of Madrid and to have the great Usain Bolt pay tribute to me..." Duplantis said. Duplantis beat the likes of Carlos Alcaraz (Tennis), Leon Marchand (Swimming), Tadej Pogacar (Cycling) and Max Verstappen (F1) to win the title.

Biles, on the other hand, received more awards than Aitana Bonmati, Spain's World Cup winner (Football), Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, USA's star hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and World No 1 Tennis star, Aryna Sabalenka. Among other winners, Real Madrid won the Team of the Year award while tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who retired from the sport recently was named the Sporting Icon of the Year.

Full List Of Winners at Laureus Sports Awards 2025:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Armand Duplantis

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Simone Biles

Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Real Madrid

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rebeca Andrade

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Jiang Yuyan

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Tom Pidcock

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Kick4Life

Laureus Sporting Icon Award: Rafael Nadal

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelly Slater