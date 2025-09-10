Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy: Head to Head record ahead of pre-QF clash at Hong Kong Open

Like they did in the Paris Olympics, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen of India will lock horns in the pre-quarterfinal round of the ongoing Hong Kong Open on Thursday (September 11). Both of them registered authoritative wins in the previous round, but one of them will bow out of the tournament in the round of 16, unfortunately.
As far as the head-to-head record between them is concerned, Lakshya Sen is leading 5-3 after eight face-offs against Prannoy. Sen also won their recent clash at the Paris Olympics, winning the first two sets. Prannoy will be keen on making it 4-5 with a win in the Hong Kong Open over his Indian counterpart.
Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Head-to-Head record
|Date
|Tournament
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Scoreline
|Winner
|8/1/2024
|Paris Olympics 2024
|HS Prannoy
|Lakshya Sen
|12-21, 6-21
|Lakshya Sen
|1/17/2023
|India Open 2023
|HS Prannoy
|Lakshya Sen
|14-21 15-21
|Lakshya Sen
|1/11/2023
|Malaysia Open 2023
|HS Prannoy
|Lakshya Sen
|22-24 21-12 21-18
|HS Prannoy
|10/20/2022
|Denmark Open 2022
|HS Prannoy
|Lakshya Sen
|9-21 18-21
|Lakshya Sen
|8/25/2022
|World Championships 2022
|HS Prannoy
|Lakshya Sen
|17-21 21-16 21-17
|HS Prannoy
|6/15/2022
|Indonesia Open 2022
|HS Prannoy
|Lakshya Sen
|21-10 21-9
|HS Prannoy
|3/11/2022
|German Open 2022
|HS Prannoy
|Lakshya Sen
|15-21 16-21
|Lakshya Sen
|1/14/2022
|India Open
|HS Prannoy
|Lakshya Sen
|21-14 9-21 14-21
|Lakshya Sen
Whom did Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy defeat in the previous round?
At the Hong Kong Open, Lakshya Sen defeated Wang Tzu-wei in the first round 20-22, 21-16, 21-15. He played superbly and will be eager to get back his form from the Paris Olympics, when he took down higher-seeded players.
As for Prannoy, he got the better of Chinese player Lu Guangzu in straight sets 21-17, 21-14 to storm into the next round. It is set to be a thrilling clash between the two Indian players and it remains to be seen if Lakshya Sen will be able to continue his dominance.