Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy: Head to Head record ahead of pre-QF clash at Hong Kong Open India star shuttlers, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, will lock horns against each other in the pre-quarterfinal round at the Hong Kong Open. The match is scheduled to take place at 6:30 AM IST on September 11 (Thursday). Here's the head to head record between them.

Hong Kong:

Like they did in the Paris Olympics, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen of India will lock horns in the pre-quarterfinal round of the ongoing Hong Kong Open on Thursday (September 11). Both of them registered authoritative wins in the previous round, but one of them will bow out of the tournament in the round of 16, unfortunately.

As far as the head-to-head record between them is concerned, Lakshya Sen is leading 5-3 after eight face-offs against Prannoy. Sen also won their recent clash at the Paris Olympics, winning the first two sets. Prannoy will be keen on making it 4-5 with a win in the Hong Kong Open over his Indian counterpart.

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Head-to-Head record

Date Tournament Player 1 Player 2 Scoreline Winner 8/1/2024 Paris Olympics 2024 HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen 12-21, 6-21 Lakshya Sen 1/17/2023 India Open 2023 HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen 14-21 15-21 Lakshya Sen 1/11/2023 Malaysia Open 2023 HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen 22-24 21-12 21-18 HS Prannoy 10/20/2022 Denmark Open 2022 HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen 9-21 18-21 Lakshya Sen 8/25/2022 World Championships 2022 HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen 17-21 21-16 21-17 HS Prannoy 6/15/2022 Indonesia Open 2022 HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen 21-10 21-9 HS Prannoy 3/11/2022 German Open 2022 HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen 15-21 16-21 Lakshya Sen 1/14/2022 India Open HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen 21-14 9-21 14-21 Lakshya Sen

Whom did Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy defeat in the previous round?

At the Hong Kong Open, Lakshya Sen defeated Wang Tzu-wei in the first round 20-22, 21-16, 21-15. He played superbly and will be eager to get back his form from the Paris Olympics, when he took down higher-seeded players.

As for Prannoy, he got the better of Chinese player Lu Guangzu in straight sets 21-17, 21-14 to storm into the next round. It is set to be a thrilling clash between the two Indian players and it remains to be seen if Lakshya Sen will be able to continue his dominance.